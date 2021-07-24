A wide array of frozen food on offer at a Japanese supermarket. Photo: Shutterstock
How a Japanese chef’s experiment at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics changed minds about frozen food
- Former Imperial Hotel chef Nobuo Murakami was one of four chefs for the Olympic Village in 1964
- His menu using frozen ingredients passed the taste test with officials, and today, frozen cutlets and croquettes are used in Japanese home cooking
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
