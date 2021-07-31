A FamilyMart convenience store, the second largest chain in Japan, under Mount Fuji Photo: Shutterstock A FamilyMart convenience store, the second largest chain in Japan, under Mount Fuji Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Tokyo Olympics: for foreigners covering the Games, Japan’s ‘konbini’ are love at first bite

  • The 24-hour convenience stores, which boast a wide array of food and services, have won the hearts and stomachs of hungry overseas correspondents
  • Their enthusiastic coverage of meals and snacks has received a rapt response on social media, and sparked pride in knowing Japanese nationals

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:00am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
