Catholic nuns take part in a sit-in protest in India’s Kerala state demanding the arrest of a bishop who was accused of rape in 2018. Photo: AP
Rapist priest’s ‘ploy’ to marry victim, avoid jail spotlights misery faced by India’s sexual assault survivors
- Robin Mathew, a former Catholic priest in Kerala, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in 2016
- Women’s rights activists say the case shows the ‘hell’ unmarried rape survivors face in a society that stigmatises them more than their attackers
Topic | India
Catholic nuns take part in a sit-in protest in India’s Kerala state demanding the arrest of a bishop who was accused of rape in 2018. Photo: AP