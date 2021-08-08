A woman’s eggs are placed in cryogenic (frozen) storage. More Indian women are seeking this option to delay motherhood. Photo: Getty Images A woman’s eggs are placed in cryogenic (frozen) storage. More Indian women are seeking this option to delay motherhood. Photo: Getty Images
Why more Indian women are freezing their eggs during the coronavirus pandemic

  • Indian fertility clinics have seen a 25 per cent rise in the number of women freezing their eggs in the last year, to keep their childbearing options open
  • Some are career-focused or haven’t found partners, while the pandemic has also reduced dating opportunities and made them question their futures

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 6:08pm, 8 Aug, 2021

