A woman’s eggs are placed in cryogenic (frozen) storage. More Indian women are seeking this option to delay motherhood. Photo: Getty Images
Why more Indian women are freezing their eggs during the coronavirus pandemic
- Indian fertility clinics have seen a 25 per cent rise in the number of women freezing their eggs in the last year, to keep their childbearing options open
- Some are career-focused or haven’t found partners, while the pandemic has also reduced dating opportunities and made them question their futures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
