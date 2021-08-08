Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines salutes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, after winning the country’s first gold medal. Photo: Reuters Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines salutes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, after winning the country’s first gold medal. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: how the Philippines won multiple medals for the first time

  • The Philippines is celebrating after Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, while boxers also won two silvers and a bronze
  • Athletes credit divine intervention and better training, but a coach said achieving an ‘elite level’ requires hard work, more money and more support

Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:55pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines salutes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, after winning the country’s first gold medal. Photo: Reuters Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines salutes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, after winning the country’s first gold medal. Photo: Reuters
