Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines salutes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, after winning the country’s first gold medal. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: how the Philippines won multiple medals for the first time
- The Philippines is celebrating after Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, while boxers also won two silvers and a bronze
- Athletes credit divine intervention and better training, but a coach said achieving an ‘elite level’ requires hard work, more money and more support
