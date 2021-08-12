Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

In India, wearing jeans can be liberating – or deadly – for women

  • A teenager was recently killed for praying in a pair of jeans, a Western garment that some conservative communities deem indecent
  • Indian girls and women are often shamed for attracting attention by wearing foreign attire in a country with a deeply patriarchal and misogynist culture

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 12:25pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Attire-shaming is among the threats that Indian girls and women face. Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE