Curry: a word with colonial connotations? Curry: a word with colonial connotations?
Curry: a word with colonial connotations?
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Hot debate in India: is ‘curry’ a racist hangover from British colonialism and should the word be cancelled?

  • Indian-American blogger Chaheti Bansal stirs the pot on social media by blasting the word as the invention of ‘white people who couldn’t be bothered to learn the actual names of our dishes’
  • While some cooks agree it ‘has roots in British imperialism’, others say it is no more racist than using ‘pasta’ or ‘tapas’ as catch-all phrases

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 9:33pm, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Curry: a word with colonial connotations? Curry: a word with colonial connotations?
Curry: a word with colonial connotations?
READ FULL ARTICLE