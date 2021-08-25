Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga
India’s eateries run by Afghan refugees become reminder of culinary debt to country now in crisis
- Displaced Afghans have been coming to India since 1979, where some have set up shop serving quintessential fare such as rajma, qubuli, and bolani
- But Indian food has long had a profound Afghan influence, one that is evident in the likes of kebabs, tandoor, and tikka that are so popular today
Topic | India
