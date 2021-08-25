Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga
Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

India’s eateries run by Afghan refugees become reminder of culinary debt to country now in crisis

  • Displaced Afghans have been coming to India since 1979, where some have set up shop serving quintessential fare such as rajma, qubuli, and bolani
  • But Indian food has long had a profound Afghan influence, one that is evident in the likes of kebabs, tandoor, and tikka that are so popular today

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 4:28pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga
Murgh Malai tikka has its origins in Afghanistan. Photo: Amit Bagga
READ FULL ARTICLE