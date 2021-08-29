The fashion industry produces 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, and is on track to use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Sustainability in vogue: new documentary looks at three Hongkongers changing the fashion industry
- Joanna Bowers’ ‘reFashioned’ examines the environmental damage caused by fast fashion, and explores how technology and innovation can drive change
- The director says she hopes the film prompts viewers to understand their power as consumers and embrace a circular economy
Topic | Environment
The fashion industry produces 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, and is on track to use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock