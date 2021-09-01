Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube
Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

South Korea’s ‘dating violence’ problem exposed by young woman’s death after savage beating

  • Hwang Ye-jin, 25, had her ribs broken, internal organs damaged and suffered bleeding on the brain after she was savagely attacked by her boyfriend
  • A petition filed by her mother calling for new legislation to outlaw dating violence in South Korea has been signed more than 372,000 times

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 4:35pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube
Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE