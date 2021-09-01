Surveillance footage released to the media by Hwang Ye-jin‘s mother shows the attack that led to her daughter’s death. Photo: YouTube
South Korea’s ‘dating violence’ problem exposed by young woman’s death after savage beating
- Hwang Ye-jin, 25, had her ribs broken, internal organs damaged and suffered bleeding on the brain after she was savagely attacked by her boyfriend
- A petition filed by her mother calling for new legislation to outlaw dating violence in South Korea has been signed more than 372,000 times
Topic | South Korea
