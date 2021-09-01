A Japanese police officer walks across a road outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A group of officers from Yamanashi have been relieved of their duties during the Paralympics for bad behaviour. Photo: DPA A Japanese police officer walks across a road outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A group of officers from Yamanashi have been relieved of their duties during the Paralympics for bad behaviour. Photo: DPA
Tokyo Paralympics: 40 policemen sent home in disgrace over booze, brawl and brothel visit

  • The members of a special Yamanashi Prefectural Police security unit were in Tokyo to support local police and control traffic during the Games
  • Some went out to bars in the Sumida district and got into a fight with members of the public, while others visited a brothel in the Japanese capital

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:03pm, 1 Sep, 2021

A Japanese police officer walks across a road outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A group of officers from Yamanashi have been relieved of their duties during the Paralympics for bad behaviour. Photo: DPA
