A Japanese police officer walks across a road outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A group of officers from Yamanashi have been relieved of their duties during the Paralympics for bad behaviour. Photo: DPA
Tokyo Paralympics: 40 policemen sent home in disgrace over booze, brawl and brothel visit
- The members of a special Yamanashi Prefectural Police security unit were in Tokyo to support local police and control traffic during the Games
- Some went out to bars in the Sumida district and got into a fight with members of the public, while others visited a brothel in the Japanese capital
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
A Japanese police officer walks across a road outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A group of officers from Yamanashi have been relieved of their duties during the Paralympics for bad behaviour. Photo: DPA