Indian social media influencer Shivani Kapila had to find alternative platforms after TikTok was banned in India. Photo: Handout
Life after TikTok: how Indian influencers survived after Chinese apps were banned
- Last June, India banned more than 200 Chinese apps amid a deterioration in bilateral ties, hitting its TikTok influencers hard
- While home-grown short video apps have emerged, none have matched TikTok’s scale or reach, says an analyst. But content producers say they learned to adapt
Topic | India
Indian social media influencer Shivani Kapila had to find alternative platforms after TikTok was banned in India. Photo: Handout