Indian social media influencer Shivani Kapila had to find alternative platforms after TikTok was banned in India. Photo: Handout Indian social media influencer Shivani Kapila had to find alternative platforms after TikTok was banned in India. Photo: Handout
Life after TikTok: how Indian influencers survived after Chinese apps were banned

  • Last June, India banned more than 200 Chinese apps amid a deterioration in bilateral ties, hitting its TikTok influencers hard
  • While home-grown short video apps have emerged, none have matched TikTok’s scale or reach, says an analyst. But content producers say they learned to adapt

Neeta Lal
Updated: 4:02pm, 7 Sep, 2021

