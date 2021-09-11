A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar
A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

How Indian pickles matured from an ancient art to a world-beating business

  • India relishes its pickles, and in rural areas, the arrival of mango season sees women gathering together to make achaar in a tradition perfected over generations
  • No Indian food platter is complete without it, and pickle-making is big business, with exports up over 700 per cent in the last 10 years

Topic |   India
Rakesh Kumar

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar
A pickle seller at a street market in India. Photo: Rakesh Kumar
READ FULL ARTICLE