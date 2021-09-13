Vada pav made by a street food vendor with dry peanut-garlic and other chutneys. Photo: Ruchira Ramanujam
Mumbai’s humble snack Vada Pav gets new attention after British High Commissioner’s viral tweet
- Diplomat Alex Ellis tweeted a photo of himself eating the Indian city’s favourite street food – a potato patty inside soft bread topped with masala powder
- The dish has its roots as an affordable, filling food for workers, but is also connected to the politics of the state of Maharashtra
Topic | India
