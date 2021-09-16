Bhut jolokia piled at a market in Kohima, Nagaland. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
India’s ‘ghost pepper’ chilli is so hot villagers use it to repel elephants. Will Britain be able to handle it?
- The bhut jolokia is India’s hottest chilli – it’s 400 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and can induce breathing difficulties in diners
- Ghost peppers are often deployed at chilli-eating competitions, where ambulances wait nearby in case competitors need their stomachs washed
Topic | India
