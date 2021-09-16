Bhut jolokia piled at a market in Kohima, Nagaland. Photo: Kalpana Sunder Bhut jolokia piled at a market in Kohima, Nagaland. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
Bhut jolokia piled at a market in Kohima, Nagaland. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
India’s ‘ghost pepper’ chilli is so hot villagers use it to repel elephants. Will Britain be able to handle it?

  • The bhut jolokia is India’s hottest chilli – it’s 400 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and can induce breathing difficulties in diners
  • Ghost peppers are often deployed at chilli-eating competitions, where ambulances wait nearby in case competitors need their stomachs washed

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 4:42pm, 16 Sep, 2021

