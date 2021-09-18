Police in Bangladesh escort to court four of the eight Islamist militants accused of killing gay rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his associate five years ago. The court found six responsible for the killings and acquitted two others. Photo: AP
In Bangladesh, LGBT people fear extremists, and a British-era law
- Members of Bangladesh’s LGBT community have welcomed the death sentences for six members of Ansar al-Islam who hacked to death gay rights activist Xulhaz Mannan five years ago
- But they say deeper societal change is needed to prevent the sort of discrimination that has caused many to flee the country. And the first step is amending a British colonial era law that criminalises homosexual acts
Topic | LGBT
