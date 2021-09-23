Fresh jalebis at a street stall. Unlike other Indian sweets, which are largely milk-based, this snack is made by deep-frying a batter made of flour, yogurt, cardamom powder and saffron, which is then dipped in a sweet syrup. Photo: Pradeep Chamaria
Jumbo ‘jalebi’ to mark Narendra Modi’s birthday highlights India’s favourite celebratory snack
- The popular spiral-shaped crispy orange snack is not just for special occasions – some use it to treat ailments, and it has even inspired a hairstyle
- Jalebi came to India from Persia 500 years ago and the dessert is popular across South Asia, with some chefs even serving it as a savoury dish
