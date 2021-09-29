The ad, featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, suggests the bride and groom should be equal partners in matrimony. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Indian wedding-outfit ad with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt sparks debate on women’s rights
- Ethnic-wear brand Manyavar’s bridal clothing ad questions the practice of kanyadaan – or ‘giving away’ the bride – at weddings
- While some have slammed it as insulting tradition and Hindu religious sentiments, supporters say it is a progressive stance in a country where gender discrimination is rife
Topic | India
The ad, featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, suggests the bride and groom should be equal partners in matrimony. Photo: YouTube screenshot