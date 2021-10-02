Female passengers in Tokyo queue for a "Women Only" carriage before the pandemic. Over the years many women have been groped by men and the taking of illicit photographs – upskirting –is on the rise. Photo: AFP Female passengers in Tokyo queue for a "Women Only" carriage before the pandemic. Over the years many women have been groped by men and the taking of illicit photographs – upskirting –is on the rise. Photo: AFP
‘Coronavirus boredom’ moves Japanese perverts on to upskirt photos

  • ‘Closure of sex businesses, better equipment’ to blame for more illegal pictures
  • Move follows government measures to tackle technology used in crimes, particularly against young people

Julian Ryall
Updated: 1:00pm, 2 Oct, 2021

