The overgrown, decaying remains of Istana Woodneuk in privately owned Tyersall Park in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
Should Istana Woodneuk, in Singapore’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ estate Tyersall Park, be preserved for its heritage?
- The mansion that was once the home of the Johor royal family has fallen into disrepair and over the years there have been calls to preserve it
- Tyersall Park was the setting of the Young family’s ancestral home in the 2018 hit movie and there is now talk that the estate could be developed into luxury homes
