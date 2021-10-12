Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP
Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

India’s fusion sushi craze sparked call to ‘save’ Japanese dish from tandoori cooking and fate of Nepal’s momos

  • India’s love for Japanese flavours means innovative chefs are creating sushi with spices and fried foods to make them more friendly to the Indian palate
  • Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was once served Indian fusion sushi at a state dinner

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 11:10am, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP
Many of India’s chefs – always open to culinary innovation – are now turning their attention to sushi. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE