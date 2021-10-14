North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture
North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Video of bare-chested North Korean soldiers doing martial arts in front of Kim Jong-un goes viral

  • Soldiers smashed bricks and glass in front of Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition at which the North Korean leader vowed to build an ‘invincible’ army
  • There has been interest in the workings of the secretive state since the Netflix hit Crash Landing on You, starring celebrity Hyun Bin as a North Korean soldier

Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 3:07pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture
North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture
READ FULL ARTICLE