North Korean soldiers put on a martial arts show in front of leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang. Photo: Video Capture
Video of bare-chested North Korean soldiers doing martial arts in front of Kim Jong-un goes viral
- Soldiers smashed bricks and glass in front of Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition at which the North Korean leader vowed to build an ‘invincible’ army
- There has been interest in the workings of the secretive state since the Netflix hit Crash Landing on You, starring celebrity Hyun Bin as a North Korean soldier
Topic | North Korea
