Jon Kent, the new Superman, moves in to kiss reporter Jay Nakamura in the new ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ comic book, which has created a stir in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Bisexual Superman comic ruffles feathers in Muslim-majority Indonesia
- Jon Kent, son of Clark and Lois Lane, comes out of the closet and kisses his reporter friend Jay Nakamura in the latest issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El
- Some LGBT fans have welcomed the plot twist, but religious, political and child welfare groups have reacted angrily, calling for boycotts and arrests in response
Topic | LGBT
Jon Kent, the new Superman, moves in to kiss reporter Jay Nakamura in the new ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ comic book, which has created a stir in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters