Bisexual Superman comic ruffles feathers in Muslim-majority Indonesia

  • Jon Kent, son of Clark and Lois Lane, comes out of the closet and kisses his reporter friend Jay Nakamura in the latest issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El
  • Some LGBT fans have welcomed the plot twist, but religious, political and child welfare groups have reacted angrily, calling for boycotts and arrests in response

Topic |   LGBT
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:26pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Jon Kent, the new Superman, moves in to kiss reporter Jay Nakamura in the new ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ comic book, which has created a stir in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
