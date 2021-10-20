A man disinfects a street in Seoul, South Korea. English words are increasingly visible on street signs, much to the displeasure of Hangul’s many fans. Photo: AP A man disinfects a street in Seoul, South Korea. English words are increasingly visible on street signs, much to the displeasure of Hangul’s many fans. Photo: AP
South Korea
Amid Squid Game and K-pop, South Korea spots a challenge to its soft power: Konglish, a hybrid of Hangul and English

  • A growing trend in which young Koreans pepper their speech with hybridised words mixing English and Hangul has got Seoul worried
  • Older Koreans are fiercely proud of their language, lauded for its precision, while Seoul fears the lingo is undermining its soft power push

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:00am, 20 Oct, 2021

