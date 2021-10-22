Gladiator star Russell Crowe posted this picture of himself on Twitter with the caption ‘Lost in Bangkok’. Photo: Twitter
Gladiator star Russell Crowe’s Thailand tour tweets reveal silver lining in tourism-dependent economy’s Covid struggle
- The star is reportedly in Bangkok to work on a film called The Greatest Beer Run Ever and has been posting pictures of his experiences with lizards, temples and tuk tuks on social media
- While tourists have been staying away, revenue from filmmaking has boomed in a land known for its ability to ‘metamorphose’. ‘The Serpent’, ‘The Deer Hunter’ and Hong Kong’s ‘In the Mood for Love’ were all shot there
