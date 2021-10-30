A worker at the ‘Unfair’ bar dressed in a Nazi uniform. Photo: Instagram
In Japan, why are Nazi-themed bars still opening?
- ‘Unfair’ opened on October 10 and closed two days later after swastika motifs and male staff in uniforms at Osaka venue proved unpopular online
- Not the first time fascist regime’s props used by Japan’s businesses; simple ‘ignorance’ of the Holocaust or ‘bad education’ blamed by some, but not all
