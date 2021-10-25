Japan‘s Princess Mako pictured on the Akasaka Imperial Estate in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP Japan‘s Princess Mako pictured on the Akasaka Imperial Estate in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
Japan
Japan’s royal wedding falls flat as Princess Mako to marry commoner amid controversy

  • With just hours to go until their wedding, Japan’s public remains widely hostile to the idea of Princess Mako marrying her university sweetheart Kei Komoru
  • Their long delayed nuptials have been scaled back, yet polls suggest most Japanese are still opposed – as the tabloid press keeps up its relentless speculation

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 1:50pm, 25 Oct, 2021

