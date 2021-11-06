Abdul Rehman Zareif opened Lhasa in 1976 as a way of keeping Tibetan traditions alive in his new home of Kashmir. Photo: Minaam Shah Abdul Rehman Zareif opened Lhasa in 1976 as a way of keeping Tibetan traditions alive in his new home of Kashmir. Photo: Minaam Shah
Abdul Rehman Zareif opened Lhasa in 1976 as a way of keeping Tibetan traditions alive in his new home of Kashmir. Photo: Minaam Shah
Tibet
How momos spared exiled Tibetans the violence of Kashmir

  • In Srinagar, a community of Tibetans who followed the Dalai Lama to India uses food to keep their traditions alive and build relationships with the locals
  • With their traditional dishes assimilated into Kashmiri culture, the community has found acceptance – and been spared the sectarian violence that followed India’s revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy

Minaam Shah
Updated: 3:30pm, 6 Nov, 2021

