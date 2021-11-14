Pav, a favourite type of Indian bread used for sandwiches
How the British sandwich became a uniquely Indian meal
- A favourite Indian ‘comfort food’ is the humble sandwich, an aristocratic English invention, which they have made their own with the addition of traditional Indian fillings
- India’s go-to snack is a delicious East-meets-West combination of ingenuity and tradition loved by everyone from busy parents to cash-strapped students
Topic | Food and Drinks
