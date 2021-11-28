Ki Samidjan posing with his shadow puppets Betari Jaluwati, left, and Warya Bissunanda. Photo: Handout
In Indonesia, LGBTQ ‘wayang’ shadow puppets have a message of tolerance, without the sermon

  • Samidjan, a master of shadow puppetry or wayang, has created transgender characters to push back against rising intolerance in the Muslim-majority country
  • It’s a modern message, but the tradition – which dates back to the 11th century – has always aimed to both entertain and convey a moral message to its audience

Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Nov, 2021

