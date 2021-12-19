A saatvik coastal thali meal curated by food writer Gita Hari for Mumbai’s ITC Maratha. Photo: Gita Hari
What’s driving India’s newfound obsession with the ancient Saatvik diet?
- The Saatvik diet, consisting of freshly cooked food sans garlic and onion, has seen a surge in popularity as more people shift to healthy eating habits amid the pandemic
- With eateries offering a range of saatvik foods to whet the appetite of patrons, some are surprised by the commercial success of the cuisine that has existed for decades
Topic | India
