A century-old steam locomotive leaves for Ayutthaya from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway station earlier this month. Photo: EPA
As Thailand eyes China-linked high-speed future, Bangkok’s historic Hua Lumphong railway station reaches end of the line
- The 105-year-old station, designed by Italian architects and beloved for its faded majesty in a city smothered by high-rises, now faces redevelopment
- Campaigners fear for the landmark’s future as a US$4.8 billion replacement, built with a planned high-speed rail link to Laos and China in mind, comes online
