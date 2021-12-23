Members of a choir get ready to sing Christmas songs in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s festive tradition? Arguing if Muslims can say ‘merry Christmas’ or not
- Some clerics want the saying banned, while others see no harm in it – and many laypeople on social media are simply tired of arguing about it
- Analysts say the perennial nature of the debate shows how deeply entrenched identity politics have become in Indonesian society
Topic | Indonesia
Members of a choir get ready to sing Christmas songs in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters