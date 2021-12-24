Wang Leehom at the 26th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei, 2015. Photo: AFP
Wang Leehom saga: fallen idol crushes dreams of a generation of Southeast Asian female fans
- From Singapore to Malaysia to Thailand, he won hearts for being among a new breed of bilingual Asian stars who burst onto the scene in the 1990s and 2000s
- One fan who used to enjoy singing his songs at karaoke says she can’t bring herself to sing ‘Forever Love’ again. ‘He has ruined the song for me,’ she said
