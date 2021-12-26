The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram
From Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari, to Ambalika Devi and the Gaekwads, India’s feuding royals can’t seem to stay out of court
- India’s super-rich royals are constantly taking each other to court to squabble about who owns what, as their inherited wealth balloons ever higher
- The claims and counterclaims just keep coming over family fortunes that span palaces, estates, diamonds, chariots, rare paintings, golden cannons and more
Topic | India
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram