The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

From Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari, to Ambalika Devi and the Gaekwads, India’s feuding royals can’t seem to stay out of court

  • India’s super-rich royals are constantly taking each other to court to squabble about who owns what, as their inherited wealth balloons ever higher
  • The claims and counterclaims just keep coming over family fortunes that span palaces, estates, diamonds, chariots, rare paintings, golden cannons and more

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE