South Korean farms regularly ship their chickens for slaughter before they reach 30 days old to avoid illnesses developing. Photo: Korean Poultry Association/Handout
South Korean farms regularly ship their chickens for slaughter before they reach 30 days old to avoid illnesses developing. Photo: Korean Poultry Association/Handout
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Korean fried chicken becomes topic of debate after critic Hwang Kyo-ik rails against ‘tasteless’ meat

  • Food critic Hwang Kyo-ik has faced a fiery backlash from South Korea’s poultry industry after a recent Facebook tirade against Korean fried chicken
  • He blamed Korea’s ‘bad habit’ of slaughtering chickens at 30 days for the resulting meat being tasteless – saying only seasoning and sauce made it delicious

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 9:30am, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean farms regularly ship their chickens for slaughter before they reach 30 days old to avoid illnesses developing. Photo: Korean Poultry Association/Handout
South Korean farms regularly ship their chickens for slaughter before they reach 30 days old to avoid illnesses developing. Photo: Korean Poultry Association/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE