South Korean farms regularly ship their chickens for slaughter before they reach 30 days old to avoid illnesses developing. Photo: Korean Poultry Association/Handout
Korean fried chicken becomes topic of debate after critic Hwang Kyo-ik rails against ‘tasteless’ meat
- Food critic Hwang Kyo-ik has faced a fiery backlash from South Korea’s poultry industry after a recent Facebook tirade against Korean fried chicken
- He blamed Korea’s ‘bad habit’ of slaughtering chickens at 30 days for the resulting meat being tasteless – saying only seasoning and sauce made it delicious
Topic | South Korea
