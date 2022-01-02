No vegetarian Indian meal is complete without a paneer dish. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
India’s versatile paneer trends in the West as interest in plant-based diets rises
- Soft and marble-white, paneer is a vital source of protein and calcium, and can be a main course, appetiser, side dish, and dessert
- It has in recent weeks been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms amid growing interest in the keto diet and plant-based eating
Topic | India
No vegetarian Indian meal is complete without a paneer dish. Photo: Kalpana Sunder