Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea’s pet owners put on alert after cats cause 107 house fires in 3 years
- The fires, which occurred between January 2019 and November last year, caused an estimated US$118,500 worth of damage and injured four people
- Owners were warned to fireproof their homes. Capital Seoul saw a fourfold increase in fires caused by household pets over an earlier three-year period
Topic | South Korea
Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock