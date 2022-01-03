Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock
Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

South Korea’s pet owners put on alert after cats cause 107 house fires in 3 years

  • The fires, which occurred between January 2019 and November last year, caused an estimated US$118,500 worth of damage and injured four people
  • Owners were warned to fireproof their homes. Capital Seoul saw a fourfold increase in fires caused by household pets over an earlier three-year period

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 3:02pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock
Cats were blamed for starting 107 house fires in Seoul over the past three years, leaving four people injured and causing some US$118,500 worth of damage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE