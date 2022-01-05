Visitors carrying sun umbrellas at the 17th century Wat Chaiwatthanaram temple complex in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Visitors carrying sun umbrellas at the 17th century Wat Chaiwatthanaram temple complex in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Thailand hopes for a post-Covid tourism boost as Michelin Guide puts ancient seat of kings Ayutthaya on the foodie map

  • Home to Unesco-recognised temples and a favourite with Instagramers, Thailand’s former capital has been hit hard by the pandemic
  • But its thick curries, noodles and street-side rotis have earned 10 eateries the ‘Bib Gourmand’ distinction, raising hopes that tourists’ appetite will return

Topic |   Thailand
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors carrying sun umbrellas at the 17th century Wat Chaiwatthanaram temple complex in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Visitors carrying sun umbrellas at the 17th century Wat Chaiwatthanaram temple complex in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE