Golgappas: reputed by some to be ‘India’s favourite snack’. Photo: Handout
‘India’s favourite snack’: from Bollywood stars to mythical queens, IMF economists and fine-dining chefs, everyone likes to gobble golgappas

  • The puffed up crispy dough balls filled with potatoes, chutney and spices are on the menu everywhere from street stalls to high-end restaurants
  • Designed to be gobbled in one bite, golgappas – Aka pani puri – hark back to ancient Queen Draupadi’s take on leftovers. Millennials take theirs with tequila

Neeta Lal
Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Jan, 2022

