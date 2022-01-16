Fans’ impressions of how Vogue Philippines might look. Photo: Twitter
Fans’ impressions of how Vogue Philippines might look. Photo: Twitter
Vogue Philippines excites a glamour-obsessed nation, but is print journalism still in fashion?

  • News of the beauty bible’s latest edition has fans swamping Twitter with mocked up covers featuring Filipino celebrities like Catriona Gray and Nadine Lustre
  • But in a declining industry, success won’t be easy. Well-wishers say given race-related controversies in Vogue’s past, its new venture must embrace diversity

Geela Garcia

Updated: 11:00am, 16 Jan, 2022

