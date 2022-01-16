Fans’ impressions of how Vogue Philippines might look. Photo: Twitter
Vogue Philippines excites a glamour-obsessed nation, but is print journalism still in fashion?
- News of the beauty bible’s latest edition has fans swamping Twitter with mocked up covers featuring Filipino celebrities like Catriona Gray and Nadine Lustre
- But in a declining industry, success won’t be easy. Well-wishers say given race-related controversies in Vogue’s past, its new venture must embrace diversity
Topic | The Philippines
