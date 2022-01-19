Packets of Nestle’s Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Tandoori-style, pakoras and milkshakes – India’s love for Maggi noodles knows no bounds
- Launched 40 years ago in India, the product was initially aimed at time-pressed working women looking for a quick snack option for their family members
- It has been reimagined in many ways since then, with an array of varieties like Maggi parathas and tandoori paneer Maggi sold in street stalls across the country
Topic | India
