Packets of Nestle’s Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Tandoori-style, pakoras and milkshakes – India’s love for Maggi noodles knows no bounds

  • Launched 40 years ago in India, the product was initially aimed at time-pressed working women looking for a quick snack option for their family members
  • It has been reimagined in many ways since then, with an array of varieties like Maggi parathas and tandoori paneer Maggi sold in street stalls across the country

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 11:20am, 19 Jan, 2022

