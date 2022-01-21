Flying off the shelves: crocodile meat from Wichai’s farm in Thailand is in high demand due to a surge in the price of pork. Photo: Kobboon Chatrakrisaeree
Thais snap up crocodile meat as pork prices surge
- Thailand’s pig farms are in crisis, with the government last week finally confirming the presence of African Swine Flu. The outbreak has hit supply, pushing up prices
- For those who can stomach it, there is a cheaper and more protein-rich alternative: crocodile. At this rate, reptile farmers may need to upscale their businesses
Topic | Food and agriculture
