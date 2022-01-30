The cover of Jesse Sutanto’s book Dial A for Aunties. Photo: Handout
Lunar New Year: how Asian aunties went from asking about your love life to a Netflix movie
- Indonesian-Chinese writer Jesse Sutanto has sold the rights to her book Dial A for Aunties about a California wedding planner who accidentally kills her blind date
- Sutanto, who learned the true power of ‘aunties’ as a young person in Singapore, says they give the lie to Western stereotypes of ‘quiet and submissive’ Asian women
Topic | Lunar New Year
The cover of Jesse Sutanto’s book Dial A for Aunties. Photo: Handout