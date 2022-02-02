One man’s rubbish is another man’s gold. A mountain of used garments at Cat Selling Clothes near Seoul, South Korea. Staff handpick items which are then washed and ironed and put on racks for shoppers to buy. Photo: David D. Lee
One man’s rubbish is another man’s gold. A mountain of used garments at Cat Selling Clothes near Seoul, South Korea. Staff handpick items which are then washed and ironed and put on racks for shoppers to buy. Photo: David D. Lee
Fashion
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Lacoste and YSL to Burberry on a budget: a trend for second-hand designer clothes is taking South Korea by storm

  • Online platforms, interest in recycling and less money mean there is more interest in used garments – even if most celebs still wear the real deal
  • Mission well under way to make second-hand shopping mainstream by continuing to change perception of gear worn by others before us

Topic |   Fashion
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 11:52am, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One man’s rubbish is another man’s gold. A mountain of used garments at Cat Selling Clothes near Seoul, South Korea. Staff handpick items which are then washed and ironed and put on racks for shoppers to buy. Photo: David D. Lee
One man’s rubbish is another man’s gold. A mountain of used garments at Cat Selling Clothes near Seoul, South Korea. Staff handpick items which are then washed and ironed and put on racks for shoppers to buy. Photo: David D. Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE