South Asia currently has the highest rate of child marriage in the world. Photo: Sherlyn Seah
Malaysia
‘Such a bad experience’: Child marriages in Malaysia continue amid calls for laws to change

  • ‘Kids are kids and to expect a 16-year-old to be mature enough to be married is wrong’, says Malaysian woman who married at 17
  • Child marriages have increased during the pandemic as families fend off financial pressure; South Asia has the world’s highest rate of child marriage

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 9:30am, 7 Feb, 2022

