Attitudes seem to be changing in Japan in regards to workplace romances. Photo: Shutterstock
Attitudes seem to be changing in Japan in regards to workplace romances. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Office romances blossom in Japan as taboo on dating colleagues wanes amid pandemic

  • Long seen by employers as a source of distraction and awkwardness, workplace relationships have become more accepted in Japan since the global health crisis
  • The change, say observers, is partly being driven by young people, who feel less of a need to keep their loves lives private than their elders

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 9:21am, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Attitudes seem to be changing in Japan in regards to workplace romances. Photo: Shutterstock
Attitudes seem to be changing in Japan in regards to workplace romances. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE