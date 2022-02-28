Attitudes seem to be changing in Japan in regards to workplace romances. Photo: Shutterstock
Office romances blossom in Japan as taboo on dating colleagues wanes amid pandemic
- Long seen by employers as a source of distraction and awkwardness, workplace relationships have become more accepted in Japan since the global health crisis
- The change, say observers, is partly being driven by young people, who feel less of a need to keep their loves lives private than their elders
