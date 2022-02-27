The Ongkowijoyos decided to revive their Chinese surname for their children. Photo: Handout
As Indonesia’s Chinese revive original family surnames, others get inspiration from Javanese customs, American culture and Islam

  • Name-giving in Indonesia has a colourful history for most of its 1,300 ethnic groups; for the Chinese, it was troubling when they had to abandon their names
  • Today, Western and Islamic influences play a part in naming babies, but even the pandemic and K-pop have provided inspiration

Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 10:30am, 27 Feb, 2022

