Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket last year. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Gangsters’ paradise? Killing spotlights Thailand’s reputation as criminal hideout

  • For decades, criminals of all stripes have felt the pull of Thailand, from drug traffickers and Russian arms dealers to Chinese and Korean scam artists
  • Pandemic-era restrictions made it easier for the authorities to catch wrongdoers, but will that all change as virus curbs ease and tourists start to return?

Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok

Updated: 11:47am, 2 Mar, 2022

