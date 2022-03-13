Tourists arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Tourists arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

As Bali reopens, here’s where to eat, party and soak up culture in the ‘Island of the Gods’

  • The quarantine requirement was lifted in Bali on March 7 for foreign travellers who’ve had three shots of a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine
  • Some famous spots remain closed, but temples like Tanah Lot are open. Visitors can feast on vegan-friendly food and at some clubs, it’s like the partying never stopped

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Tourists arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE