Tourists arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
As Bali reopens, here’s where to eat, party and soak up culture in the ‘Island of the Gods’
- The quarantine requirement was lifted in Bali on March 7 for foreign travellers who’ve had three shots of a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine
- Some famous spots remain closed, but temples like Tanah Lot are open. Visitors can feast on vegan-friendly food and at some clubs, it’s like the partying never stopped
